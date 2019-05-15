Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Mary Louise Bedford Obituary
Mary Louise Bedford age 79 passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born in Opelika, Alabama on January 29, 1940 to the late Eddie and Equiller Jones. Louise was the third of five children. She accepted Christ at an early age. Louise attended and graduated from Frobel High School class of 1958. She was the ultimate home maker and had many enjoyable dishes that she prepared with love. Preceded in death by parents, brother Eddie Roy Jones and sisters Caparnie "Kay" Goosby; Rosalind "Beebs" Sellers. She leaves to cherish her fond memories devoted husband of 59 years Frank Bedford, Daughter Wyatta Bedford, son Brian Keith Bedford (Jacqui) and the joy of her life granddaughter Chloe Natasia Smith; brother Charles "Pal" Jones (Brenda) ; brother-in- law John Foster ; her extended family Mary Alice Bedford and Mary "Susie Bedford , and a host of nieces , nephews , other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all service at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 15, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
