1/1
Mary Louise Hampton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Hampton 85, a Gary resident departed this life on Wednesday August 12, 2020 in Indianapolis IN. She was a member of New Mt. Moriah M.B. church where she was a member of the Usher Board. Louise as her family affectionately called her was preceded in death by her daughter Stacey Hampton, five siblings John Bennett, Claudia Smith, Corbert Scott, Ilene Scott and Jerry Wayne Scott. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted husband William H. Hampton, two children son Marlon (Ina) Scott, daughter Shelia (Brandon) Johnson; Seven grandchildren Marla (Eddie) Lafayette, Deric Scott, Nyesha Montgomery, Brandon, Brandi, Jade and Jalen Johnson. Her siblings Rhoda Smyzer, Jeremiah Scott, Atlene Tolbert, Carolyn Hopper and Myron Scott and a host of niece, nephews' other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday August 22, 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. Funeral Services 11:00 a.m. all service at New Mt. Moriah M.B. Church 1917 Carolina Street. Rev. W.N. Reed officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart, IN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah M.B. Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah M.B. Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved