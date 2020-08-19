Mary Louise Hampton 85, a Gary resident departed this life on Wednesday August 12, 2020 in Indianapolis IN. She was a member of New Mt. Moriah M.B. church where she was a member of the Usher Board. Louise as her family affectionately called her was preceded in death by her daughter Stacey Hampton, five siblings John Bennett, Claudia Smith, Corbert Scott, Ilene Scott and Jerry Wayne Scott. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted husband William H. Hampton, two children son Marlon (Ina) Scott, daughter Shelia (Brandon) Johnson; Seven grandchildren Marla (Eddie) Lafayette, Deric Scott, Nyesha Montgomery, Brandon, Brandi, Jade and Jalen Johnson. Her siblings Rhoda Smyzer, Jeremiah Scott, Atlene Tolbert, Carolyn Hopper and Myron Scott and a host of niece, nephews' other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday August 22, 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. Funeral Services 11:00 a.m. all service at New Mt. Moriah M.B. Church 1917 Carolina Street. Rev. W.N. Reed officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart, IN.