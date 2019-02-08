Mary Louise Mavity, age 82, of Laurie, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019 in The Knolls Residential Care, Laurie, Missouri. She was born November 16, 1936 in Lansing, Illinois, a daughter of Harvey Claude and Pauline (Orletta) Dean.Mary was raised in Lansing, Illinois and was a 1954 graduate of Thornton Fractional High School. She later went on to receive an Associates degree. She made a career in the specialty foods industry; having worked for Skandia Foods, Johnson & Johnson Baby Products and European Imports. Her job allowed her to travel throughout the world. She loved her career and all her customers.She was an artistic person who enjoyed painting and drawing. She also liked swimming, yoga and bird watching. Most of all, spending time with her family and friends was special to her.She is survived by three children, Teryl Ann Sawosik and husband Gary of Littleton, Massachusetts, Theodore Dean Mavity and wife Tami of Hobart, Indiana and Tom Mavity and wife Michelle of Pleasant Hill, Illinois; five grandchildren, Jacob Thomas Mavity, CaitlIn Elizabeth Mavity, Emily Leyna Leonard, Benjamin Sawosik and Camille Sawosik; two brothers, Robert Dean and wife Kate of Tampa, Florida and Donald Dean and wife Rochelle of Dyer, Indiana and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Harvey Dean. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to Westlake Aquatic Center, 134 N. Fairground Road, Laurie, MO 65037. Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com.Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel. Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary