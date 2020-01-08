|
Mary McCarter Bowling affectionately known as Pennye, was born on March 23, 1951 in Gary, Indiana. She was the youngest child born to Samuel and Rachel McCarter. A graduated of Roosevelt High School class of 1969. Pennye accepted Christ at an early age and had been an active member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, Indiana where she took pride in reading the church announcements during Sunday Service. She retired from the Gary Community School Corporation after 25 years of service. Preceded in death by her parents Samual and Rachel McCarter, 2 brothers, Van McCarter and Samuel McCarter Jr.; 4 sisters Carrie Richards, Rosee McCarter, Annie Anthony and Angie Williams. Pennye leaves to cherish her fond memories 3 sons Ronald Thompson Sr., Andre Bowling Sr., and Gorden Crowther Jr.; 3 loving grandchildren Cheyenne Thompson, Ronald Thompson Jr., and Andre Bowling Jr., 1 brother Willie McCarter; 2 sisters Betty Chism and Barbara Cox; best friend Ms. Vinnie Larkin and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Services January 10, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church 735 East 20th Avenue. Pastor Marion J. Johnson, Jr. Officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020