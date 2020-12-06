1/1
Mary Morris Leonard
1941 - 2020
East Chicago, IN – Mary Morris Leonard, 79, loving wife, mother and grandmother, of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband of thirty-five years, retired East Chicago Police Sergeant Walter Leonard; son, Vernon (Karen) Morris of Hammond, IN; daughters, Joi Morris of Indianapolis, IN, Lyntoi Hester of Hammond, IN, and Lakesha Hester of East Chicago, IN; step-daughters, Deidre Morris and Irene Morris of East Chicago, IN; grandsons, David Bonaparte and Ezra Chavez, of Hammond, IN; great nephew, Jermel Hester of East Chicago, IN; and a host of other family and friends.

Mary was born in Selma, AL, on August 13, 1941, where she accepted Christ at an early age. She moved to East Chicago as a young woman and quickly established herself as head nurse at Lakeside Medical Clinic, alongside Dr. E.L.C. Broomes, for twenty-seven years. Many will also remember Mary as the proprietor of Speed Kleen Car Wash, a business she owned with her first husband, Vernon R. Morris, established in 1978. Mary's connection to the community was undeniable and inspired her to seek political office. The people's choice, Mary served an unprecedented six terms as the City Clerk of East Chicago until she retired in 2016.

Mary's favorite activity was serving the Lord. Her Greater First Church International family and bishop meant a great deal to her, as well as the numerous organizations she served proudly over the years, including, but not limited to Indiana Black Expo, NAACP – East Chicago Branch, Operation S.O.S (Support our Soldiers), the Phyllis Wheatley Club, and the ALSE Clemente Center. Mary received many awards for her dedication, leadership and loyalty. Mary's free time found her shopping, cooking, or spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, a smile that rivaled the sun, and the way she ended each and every encounter: "Love you."

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Naomi Etheridge and James Fralin of Selma, AL; sisters, Regina Thomas of Fairfield, AL, Rosine Morris of East Chicago, IN, and Evelyn Etheridge of Selma, AL; twin grandsons, Kyle and Myles Warren of East Chicago, IN; niece, Michelle Doreen Hester of East Chicago, IN; and great nephew, Dorion Hester of East Chicago, IN.

Bishop Tavis L. Grant II officiating, with public viewing on Monday, December 7, 2020, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Greater First Church International, 4862 Olcott Ave., East Chicago, IN 46312. Funeral services will be held from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Attendance will be limited.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required. Interment services at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN, will be private due to the pandemic restriction.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Leonard and Morris families during their time of loss.


Published in Post-Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater First Church International
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Greater First Church International
Funeral services provided by
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Memories & Condolences

December 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of her passing.She along with my mom Catherine and the other beautiful ladies that worked for Dr.Broomes at lakeside clinic are some of the best memories of my childhood.She was a very beautiful, kind and gracious woman. She treated my brother and I like family that I will always remember.
Rene Padilla
Friend
December 4, 2020
I’m going to miss my Auntie Mary! Ain’t No Place Like Home
Caprice Campbell
Family
December 4, 2020
Caprice Campbell
December 4, 2020
Caprice Campbell
December 4, 2020
