Mary Murphy

Mary Murphy Obituary
age 83 years, formerly of Gary, Indiana passed away December 26, 2019 in Decatur, Georgia. A former member of St. John Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband Frank Murphy Sr. She leaves to cherish fond memories 3 sons Frank (Juanita) Murphy Jr., Robert Murphy, and Melvin (Earlene) Murphy. 4 daughters Francine (Paul) Reed, Patricia Murphy, Nancy Murphy and Marilyn Mallory, 37grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 12noon- 8:00 p.m. Family Hours 6 to 8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral services Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 2457 Massachusetts St. Gary, IN. Pastor Regan Robinson. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 1, 2020
