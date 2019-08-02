Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Mary Perry Obituary
Loving, vivacious, and gentle hearted and always with open arms for her family and friends passed away June 30, 2019 in Gary, Indiana. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee to the late J.D. Jackson and Earlie Mae Jackson. Mary accepted Christ at an early age and moved to Gary, Indiana in 1957. She worked for Conrad Hilton Hotel for 26 years. Mary met and married her loving husband Brody Perry. She was a member of Brunswick sewing club. Her hobbies included reading, painting, collecting recipes, baking and gardening. She is preceded in death by husband Brody Perry, son Michael D. Jackson. She leaves to cherish her fond memories 3 daughters Rosemary (Walter) Taylor, Vicki M. Carter and Melinda Joy Mingo; two sons Donald R. (Naomi) Jackson, Larry E. Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday August 3, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Pastor Melinda Joy Mingo officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019
