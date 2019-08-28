Home

Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Mary R. Bittner Obituary
Mary R. Bittner, age 84, of Hobart, passed away August 25, 2019. Mary was involved with music all her life. She was the organist at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and various other churches. She was the pianist for "Senior Sounds of Music" singing group and taught music for a number of years. She will be greatly missed.

Mary is survived by her husband-Duane "Dewey" Bittner; two daughters-Deborah Lester and Theresa Bittner; three granddaughters; seven great grandchildren; sister-Rita Kent.

Visitation for Mary will take place Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 4-8:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street Hobart. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, 356 West 700 North, South Haven, IN. Cremation will follow services. www.burnsfuneral.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
