Mary, my Sister/Friend for 76 years. Dearly Loved ,Highly Respected and will forever be remembered. My warmest thoughts and sincere prayers.
Much Love.
Mary Regans Robinson, 80, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020. A graduate of Tolleston class of '57 and retired civilian from the Gary Police Department. Mary was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Robinson and 4 brothers: O.C. Regans, Abraham Regans, William "Roscoe" Regans, and Aaron Regans.
Mary is survived by her 4 daughters: Carolyn (Henry) Wallace, Sherri (Ben) Portis, Vonda Robinson, all of Merrillville, and Gwendolyn (Vincent) Bush of Plano, TX; 6 grandchildren: Laurel Bush, Bianca (Ivan) Duncan, Mariah Portis, Simone Portis, Jacob Marshall, and Mary Ann (Adam) Neal; great-granddaughter, Mia Duncan; Aunt, Alfreda Delaware; 3 godchildren: Renita Jarrett, Latrice Abrams, and Vincent Goods; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-8p.m. at Smith Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. A private family service will be held with Interim Minister Marc Cram, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.