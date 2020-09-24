1/1
Mary Velma Brown
Mary Velma Brown nee George, age 79, transitioned to her Heavenly Mansion on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born October 28, 1940, in Canton, Mississippi, to the late Wyatt Jr. and Earline George. She was the oldest of eight children.

Mary attended Velma Jackson School in Camden, Mississippi, and Roosevelt Hight School, in Gary, Indiana. She married Oliver T. Brown on November 27, 1967, who preceded her in death. She was a former employee of Rhibordy Drugs and Grill, and she retired from K-Mart with 25 years of service. Mary united with St. John Spiritual Church in Gary where she served faithfully on the Mother's Board under the pastorage of Bishop Ronald Williams.

Mary leaves to celebrate her life, five brothers, Wyatt III (Karen), James (Carol), Thomas (JoAnn), Willie, and Percy; two sisters, Carolyn and Shirley (Mike) Robeson; godson Breonta Patton; three sisters-in-law, Atha Brown, Maryann Hannon and Annie L. Gee; brother-in-law, Charles Ellenburg; her beloved fur baby "Teko"; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; special friends, Louise Triggs, Billy White, and Edith Thomas; and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, from 1pm-7pm, at Powell & Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 W. 15th Ave. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Prayer Tower Fellowship Church, 4595 W. 29th Avenue, Gary. Everyone must wear a mask and social distance according to State guidelines. Services will be live streamed from the Facebook Page of St. John Spiritual Church. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Hobart, Indiana.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
