Sunrise October 4, 1935 Sunset July 17, 2020



Marylee "Mary" Dorothy Lee, formally of Gary, IN, was born October 4, 1935 in Olive Branch, MS to Charlie and Adele Woods Franklin. Mary graduated from East Chicago Washington in 1956. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at a young age and attended New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in East Chicago, IN where she sang in the choir. She was previously employed at Wirt High School, Gary IN; Blaw-Knox, East Chicago IN; Washington Inventory Service, Highland IN; and Mid-American Mailers, Hammond IN. Mary enjoyed sports such as baseball, basketball, football and could quote the stats of her favorite players. Personally, she was an avid bowler for many years and also coached teen bowling at Tri-City bowl in Gary IN. Mary enjoyed music and loved to dance. Mary joins her sisters, Beatrice Wooten, Elizabeth Griffin, Lillie B Franklin as well as her brothers, Charlie, Percy, Othaniel "Roosevelt" Franklin and husband Nathaniel Lee. She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Charles Lee of Kalamazoo, MI and daughter, Shaylla Lee Briston of Jackson MI; grandchildren: Shawanna, Tiersa, Shante, Jordan (Sydney), Jorday, Bryann, Ryann (Ashley); 3 great grandchildren and the Johnson-Lee family, special friends and loved ones. Per her wishes cremation has taken place with no services at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store