Marylee D. LEE
1935 - 2020
Sunrise October 4, 1935 Sunset July 17, 2020

Marylee "Mary" Dorothy Lee, formally of Gary, IN, was born October 4, 1935 in Olive Branch, MS to Charlie and Adele Woods Franklin. Mary graduated from East Chicago Washington in 1956. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at a young age and attended New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in East Chicago, IN where she sang in the choir. She was previously employed at Wirt High School, Gary IN; Blaw-Knox, East Chicago IN; Washington Inventory Service, Highland IN; and Mid-American Mailers, Hammond IN. Mary enjoyed sports such as baseball, basketball, football and could quote the stats of her favorite players. Personally, she was an avid bowler for many years and also coached teen bowling at Tri-City bowl in Gary IN. Mary enjoyed music and loved to dance. Mary joins her sisters, Beatrice Wooten, Elizabeth Griffin, Lillie B Franklin as well as her brothers, Charlie, Percy, Othaniel "Roosevelt" Franklin and husband Nathaniel Lee. She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Charles Lee of Kalamazoo, MI and daughter, Shaylla Lee Briston of Jackson MI; grandchildren: Shawanna, Tiersa, Shante, Jordan (Sydney), Jorday, Bryann, Ryann (Ashley); 3 great grandchildren and the Johnson-Lee family, special friends and loved ones. Per her wishes cremation has taken place with no services at this time.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Patience-Montgomery Funeral Home
406 First Street
Jackson, MI 49201
5177820591
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Miles Sterling
Acquaintance
August 5, 2020
.
Odetta Odom-Banks & Ms Sisson
Friend
August 4, 2020
My Condolences to the Family of Ms. Mary Lee.
May she Rest in Peace.
With Love Always. ♥
MG Gossett
Friend
