MaryLou Allard
Mary Lou Allard (Bean), Age 92, of Portage, IN passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She will be missed by her children: Patti (Willem) van der Have of Michigan, Rick Allard of Georgia, Mark (Cheryl) Allard of Oregon, Susan (Dennis) Kilgore of Portage and Kelly (Jim) Wilkie of Texas; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 9 great, great grandchildren; sister's in law Dolores Bean of Valparaiso and Alberta Hybarger of Las Vegas.

MaryLou was preceded in death by her husband Allen Allard; parents Myrtie & John Bean; sisters Byrl (Mike) Banchy, Betty (Ray) Korwek; and brothers Wendell Bean and John (Dolores) Bean.

MaryLou was born in Gary, IN. She graduated from Tolleston High School in 1946 and was a Portage resident since 1956. She was employed at Illinois Bell Telephone Co and retired from Howard Johnson Hotel, Portage after 20 years.

She loved collaborating with classmates on Tolleston School Reunions for 50+ years, volunteering her time with the Portage Women's Club, church, working on her butterfly and flower gardens and was an avid reader.

She volunteered at Jones and Crisman Elementary School Libraries for more than (20 years), was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Portage, and resident at Rittenhouse, Portage where she loved playing Bingo and going on weekly group excursions.

Per her wishes there will be no services. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel's website at www.ee-fh.com.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
