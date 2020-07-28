1/1
Masker Lee Spann
Masker Lee Spann was born on January 2,1950 in Macon Mississippi. He was the second born of six children born into the union of John and Emma Lee Spann. Masker departed this life on Wednesday July 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by one son Jeffery Spann, parents John and Emma Spann, two brothers, two aunts, and 4uncles. He leaves to cherish his memory one son Carlos(Cheronda)Spann one daughter Shonda Spann 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren, 5 aunts, 3 uncles and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held Thursday July 30, 2020 at Powell and Coleman Funeral Home 3200 West 15th Ave. Gary Indiana 46404. Eulogy given by pastor Marian J. Johnson Jr. of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Visitation July 30,2020 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary Indiana.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Memories & Condolences

