Rev. Mathew Whittington age 89, Pastor and founder of Western Christian Community Church passed away Wednesday May 15, 2019. He was born to Sulm and Nettie Whittington on November 24, 1929 in Farmhaven, Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Shirley Whittington, and siblings; Fenoid Whittington, Roby Whittington and Sulm Whittington Jr. Mr. Whittington was a proud graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School. He later went to American Bible College and became a minister. In 2015 Pastor Whittington was nominated for the Drum Major Award and received the Marchers Award. He was also known as a licensed contractor by trade which he built many structures in the Northwest Indiana region. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife Sylvia Whittington, children; Dennis Whittington, Howard (Trenell) Whittington and Carmeshia Whittington, siblings; Flossie Davis, Mary Hammer, Allen Whittington, Helen Pegues, Carl (Eunice) Whittington, Marva Jean (Glake) Hill and Alva Wilder, six grandchildren. 2 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday May 24, 2019 from 12pm-2pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN. Visitation will resume at 4pm-8pm at Western Christian Community Church 2826 W. 15th Ave. Gary, Indiana. Celebration of life will take place Saturday May 25, 2019 11am at Western Christian Community Church 2826 W. 15th Ave. Gary, Indiana. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery Gary, Indiana. Published in the Post Tribune from May 19 to May 23, 2019