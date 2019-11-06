Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Bleicher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew C. Bleicher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Matthew C. Bleicher Obituary
Matthew C. Bleicher, 96, of Munster, IN passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. He is survived by his sons, James (Judith) Bleicher and John (Martha) Bleicher; daughters, Barbara (James) Patterson and Laura (John) Shields; grandchildren, Matthew (Dana), Zak (Raana), Jimi (Leslie), Beth, Maureen (Drew) and Sam; great grandchildren, Kathryn, Samira, Emilia and Eliot. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Donna; brothers, Phillip and Lawrence; best friend, Eugene Nix and son-in-law, Richard Baxter.

Matt was a kind and generous man. His knowledge on a wide range of subjects was second to none; from recounting his days as a young man in Gary, IN, his birthplace, to the most current of events. A special thank you to caregiver Geoffrey.

Funeral service will be private. He will be laid to rest along with his wife at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in his memory would be appreciated.

www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -