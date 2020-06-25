Matthew Tolbert, known as Uncle Bank, age 89, of Gary, IN, formerly from Hurtsboro, Alabama passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his wife Irene Tolbert and grandson John Hargrove. Matthew moved to Indiana in search of a better life and became employed with Inland Steel Corporation where he retired after 48 years of dedicated services. Matthew's memories will forever be cherished by his devoted children: two daughters Mattie Hargrove, Janet Jackson, two sons: Curtis Tolbert, Larry Tolbert all of Gary Indiana. Nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson. Visitation will be held Friday June 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Family hour (5-7) Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 11:00 a.m. All Services at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 w.15th Ave, Gary, IN.





