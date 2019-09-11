|
Mattie Ann Johnson was born January 13, 1950 to the late Fred and Mary Johnson in Eupora, Mississippi. She passed away Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Methodist Northlake Hospital. Mattie received Christ as her Savior at an early age. She was baptized at New Bethlehem Church in Doddsville, Mississippi. Later she fellowshipped with Good Shepherd Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago where she served in the choir. Mattie spent her career as a home health care aide helping seniors with their daily living skills. Preceded in death by her parents, siblings Charles, Ethel Ruth, Mary Alice, Ola Mae, Robert Lee and Janet. She leaves to cherish her memories two children son Anthony Johnson and daughter Tressa (Kevin Winfield;6 six grandchildren Antoinette Smith, Anthony Johnson Jr, Brianna Johnson, Virginia Loehr, Denzel Winfield, Chantrelle Winfield ; seven great grandchildren, sisters Freddie M. Black, Dorse (George) Kelly, Amelia (Turner)Reeves, brother James Douglas (Betty) Johnson and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 from 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019