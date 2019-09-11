Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Ann Johnson


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mattie Ann Johnson Obituary
Mattie Ann Johnson was born January 13, 1950 to the late Fred and Mary Johnson in Eupora, Mississippi. She passed away Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Methodist Northlake Hospital. Mattie received Christ as her Savior at an early age. She was baptized at New Bethlehem Church in Doddsville, Mississippi. Later she fellowshipped with Good Shepherd Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago where she served in the choir. Mattie spent her career as a home health care aide helping seniors with their daily living skills. Preceded in death by her parents, siblings Charles, Ethel Ruth, Mary Alice, Ola Mae, Robert Lee and Janet. She leaves to cherish her memories two children son Anthony Johnson and daughter Tressa (Kevin Winfield;6 six grandchildren Antoinette Smith, Anthony Johnson Jr, Brianna Johnson, Virginia Loehr, Denzel Winfield, Chantrelle Winfield ; seven great grandchildren, sisters Freddie M. Black, Dorse (George) Kelly, Amelia (Turner)Reeves, brother James Douglas (Betty) Johnson and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 from 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now