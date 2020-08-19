1/1
Mattie Ruth Slay
1941 - 2020
Mattie Ruth Slay was born on March 7, 1941 in Westpoint, Mississippi to Julius and Hadie Adams whom both preceded her in death. Mattie transitioned from this life on August 14, 2020. Her time devoted on Earth was to care for others. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1959. She received her nursing degree from St. Mary Mercy School of Nursing in 1968. As an RN, Mattie provided care for 40 years within hospitals and other facilities in Northwest Indiana. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Slay Jr., two daughters, Kristan Hill And Mia (Thomas) Rosemond; one brother William II (Virginia) Houston; one sister Cheryl (Karl) Person; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation, Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church 1831 Virginia Street, Gary, Indiana. Interment Monday August 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
AUG
24
Interment
09:30 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
1 entry
August 18, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Angela Stewart
