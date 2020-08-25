A man, his lineage, his legacy: In loving memory of Maurice Cunningham, celebrating 80 years of life; he was born July 22, 1940 in Henderson, Kentucky, and passed away August 21, 2020. He served God with the Men of Christ for Christ Baptist Church of Gary, Indiana where he was both a Trustee and a member of the Male Choir. He is survived by his wife Threresa Cunningham, and his five children: Michelle (Roland), Hunter, Marcia (Michael) Adams, Troy Cunningham, David (Sharon) Cunningham and Larry Hood II. His siblings are Christine Keyes, Shelby Swope, Helen McClane, Esther (Bill) Wilson, and Angela Cunningham. He also has hosts of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Maurice impacted the Gary community as an entrepreneuer and servant. His memorial service will be August 29, 2020 at 1pm at Christ Baptist Church 4700 E 7th Ave Gary, IN. Flowers can be sent to the same address.





