1/1
Maurice Cunningham
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
A man, his lineage, his legacy: In loving memory of Maurice Cunningham, celebrating 80 years of life; he was born July 22, 1940 in Henderson, Kentucky, and passed away August 21, 2020. He served God with the Men of Christ for Christ Baptist Church of Gary, Indiana where he was both a Trustee and a member of the Male Choir. He is survived by his wife Threresa Cunningham, and his five children: Michelle (Roland), Hunter, Marcia (Michael) Adams, Troy Cunningham, David (Sharon) Cunningham and Larry Hood II. His siblings are Christine Keyes, Shelby Swope, Helen McClane, Esther (Bill) Wilson, and Angela Cunningham. He also has hosts of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Maurice impacted the Gary community as an entrepreneuer and servant. His memorial service will be August 29, 2020 at 1pm at Christ Baptist Church 4700 E 7th Ave Gary, IN. Flowers can be sent to the same address.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Christ Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

August 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marsha Clemmons & Meriel Bates
Family
August 26, 2020
My sincere condolences to Theresa and your entire family. May God grant you comfort during this most difficult time.
George M Johnson
Friend
August 25, 2020
August 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mrs. Mammie white & Family
Friend
August 25, 2020
Jacqueline English
Family
August 25, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family. From your Minnesota family. Love you all ❤

Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson
Family
August 25, 2020
Sympathy to the family from your Kentucky family. Maurice left a strong legacy for all ofthe family. He loved God, his family and people. We will continue to send prayers up for the family for strength and comfort. Love The Greene Team, Mildred, Parvin III, Brittany & Avery
Mildred A. Greene
Family
August 25, 2020
Prayers going out to the family of Maurice. A great guy. Rest well Pal!
Ed Hollis
Friend
August 24, 2020
Sorry to hear of the lost of your loved one. I will be praying for your family. GOD is still good all the time.
Gwendolyn Hemphill
Acquaintance
