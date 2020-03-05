|
Maurice Goethe Swann, age 29 passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. He attended Lew Wallace High School. Maurice confessed Christ on January 5, 1997 at Salvation Free Christian Fellowship, under Apostle Pastor Isiah King Sr., Co-Pastor Teacher Nadine King. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. followed by the Funeral services at 11:00 A.M. at Salvation Free Christian Fellowship, 745 East 43rd Avenue, Gary, IN 46409. Apostle Isiah King Sr., Officiant. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020