Maurice L. Vann age 86, departed this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St Mary Medical Center with his family by his side. Preceded in death by parents Willie L. and Elizabeth Vann; and brother Willie Vann Jr. He had a unique sense of humor and a warm gentle spirit which was felt by everyone who knew him. Maurice loved to cook, fish and spend time with family and friends. He served his country in the United States Army and upon completion of his tenure was given an honorable discharge. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Marquette Park United Methodist Church until his illness. Maurice retired from Inland Steel in 1995, having given more than thirty-two years of dedicated service. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 64 years Sophia H. Vann; children Michael and Carol Vann ; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren ; sister Samyller V. Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at Marquette Park United Methodist Church 215 North Grand Blvd. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019