Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map

Maurice Morris


1963 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maurice Morris Obituary
Maurice Morris age 56 of Gary, Indiana passed away February 24, 2020. He was born May 25, 1963 to James and Cora Morris. He accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at St. John Baptist Church. Maurice attended West Side High School. He is preceded in death by his father James Morris and sister Michelle Morris. Maurice leaves to cherish his fond memories devoted mother Cora Morris; 2 sisters; 5 brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Monday, March 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Rev. Eric Boone officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
