Mauritia Ann Dodson aka "Big Sexy" age 54 was born March 6, 1966 in Gary, IN to Rev. Richard and Lizzie Dodson. Mauritia was a beautiful amazing mother and grandmother and a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was a member of the Mt. Zion M.B. Church. She kept God at the head of her life. Mauritia was distinguished woman, hardworking, fun-loving, and compassionate. Her faith, humbled spirit and trust in God made walking this earth her greatest journey. Mauritia's pride and joy were her three children and grandchildren. Their bond was impenetrable and will last a lifetime. She was a strong and devoted mother not just to her own but to those who needed her. She has set a foundation that her children will continue live on. She was an amazing, well-loved mother and Forever will be.Big Sexy was a socialite. She loved being around good company, good food and good music. She wore the best, keep a smile on her face, music in her heart and a dance in her feet. Mauritia Lived Her Best Life. SMILE!!!. God awarded Mauritia with her heavenly wings on March 29, 2020 in her hometown of Gary, IN. She will be forever cherished by those who knew and loved her. Mauritia's legacy will live on through her children and grandchildren, whom she Loved to the Moon and Back. Mauritia's Homegoing Service will be held on Saturday May 2, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Parlor of Peace. Visitation 9am-11am; Funeral Services 11am. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020