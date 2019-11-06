|
|
Maxie J. Tankersley, age 68, of Portage, passed away Saturday, November 02, 2019 at St Mary's Medical Center. She was born in Union City, Tenseness on October 18, 1951 to the late Ray and Edna Walford. Maxie dedicated her life to her family. She enjoyed crocheting and adult coloring books. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and friend.
Maxie is survived by her husband, Jack Tankersley; son, Vincent (Holly) Tankersley; many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Tankersley; her parents; brother, James Walford and sister, Sandra K. Boddinger.
A memorial service will take place Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 am, with Pastor Mike Royer officiating at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of service also at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019