Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxie Trankersley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxie J. Trankersley


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxie J. Trankersley Obituary
Maxie J. Tankersley, age 68, of Portage, passed away Saturday, November 02, 2019 at St Mary's Medical Center. She was born in Union City, Tenseness on October 18, 1951 to the late Ray and Edna Walford. Maxie dedicated her life to her family. She enjoyed crocheting and adult coloring books. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and friend.

Maxie is survived by her husband, Jack Tankersley; son, Vincent (Holly) Tankersley; many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Tankersley; her parents; brother, James Walford and sister, Sandra K. Boddinger.

A memorial service will take place Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 am, with Pastor Mike Royer officiating at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of service also at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -