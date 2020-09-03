Mrs. Maxine West (Clark) was born in DeKalb, Mississippi to Verda and Beatrice Love Clark on May 28, 1939. She was married to the late Elijah West Jr. who departed this earth on July 4, 2007 after graduating high school; she graduated from the Cosmetology Beauty School in Birmingham, Al 1964. She worked as a CNA in various nursing homes for over 40 years throughout the city of Gary and Merrillville, Indiana. Special blessings to the Golden Living Center where she last worked and became a resident herself until her departure from this earthly life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.Maxine West was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers (Grady, Lois, Percy, James, Prentis and Lovie) and three sisters (Ruby Neely, Naomi Holliday and Mary lee Clark).She leaves to cherish wonderful memories: her three children; daughter (Air force Tech Sgt "Retired" Helen D. West )of Merrillville, Indiana; sons (Army First Sergeant "Retired" Gregory (Cammie) M. West of Phenix City, Alabama and Terrance West of Gary, Indiana; sister (Juanita Sills of Oakland California); grandchildren(Akeveonnia Blakely of Gary, Indiana, Army Sergeant Johnell E. West of Ft Bragg, North Carolina, Deja West of Atlanta Georgia, Jaden West of Indianapolis, Indiana and a host of great grandchildren's, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Her services will be held Friday, September 4th, 2020 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 am. Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant St, Gary, IN 46408. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.