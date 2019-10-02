|
Maxine Yancy was born to the late Vera Eva (Reed) Yancy and John William Yancy on July 13, 1941 and passed September 24, 2019. Graduate of Gary Roosevelt class of 1960. Maxine was employed by Walgreens and Gary Community School Corporation for over 20 years until her retirement. Preceded in death by: brothers: W. LaJoy, Raleigh G., Porter L., and sisters: LaVerne (Yancy) Marshall, Helen P. (Yancy) Thornton, and Dorothea Yancy. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Yvette D. Gamble, son: Oscar Gamble. Grandchildren: Avery M.D. Davis, Jalen A. Davis, Kyara Toni Gamble, Jamel Gamble, and Troy Gamble. Sister: Naomi Yancy, brothers: Thomas H., Maurice Yancy and Gene Yancy. She leaves relatives, extended family and friends. Celebration of Life Saturday October 5, 2019 @1pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN/ Maxine's wishes are no flowers please.
Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019