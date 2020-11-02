1/1
McKinley Calvert
McKinley (Mac/Magoo) Calvert was born in Greenwood, MS to James and Mable Calvert. He was the second of three children. At an early age, his family relocated to East Chicago, IN (Harbor section).

He was a lifelong member of St Luke AME Church located in East Chicago. He was also a member of Lakeside Lodge #47, Magic City Consistory #62 and Mohomet Temple #134

Sadly, he made his transition on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He will be missed by his loving daughter, Lisa Calvert; son, Christopher Woodson; granddaughter, Geneva Woodson and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., funeral service will follow immediately afterwards. All services will be rendered by Divinity Funeral Home located at 3831 Main Street, East Chicago.


Published in Post-Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Divinity Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Divinity Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-2024
