Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
3781 Central Ave.
Lake Station, IN 46405
(219) 962-1606
Melody Lowe
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home
Brady Chapel
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Melody A. Lowe


Melody A. Lowe Obituary
Melody A. (nee Parker) Lowe, age 67, of Portage, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born in Gary, Indiana on June 17, 1952 to the late Tom and Gertrude (nee Jackson) Parker. She retired from the Wise Way Supermarket where she worked in Management. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.

Melody is survived by her son, Michael (Lacey) Lowe Jr.; daughter, Tessa M. Lowe; seven grandchildren; brother, Tommy Parker; sister, Melinda Parker and many other loving family members and friends

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael W. Lowe Sr., her parents and brother, Theron Ray Parker.

A funeral Service for Melody will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel, 3781 Central Ave. Lake Station, IN 46405. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will take place Monday, January 6, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel. For more information, please call 219-962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
