Melody E. (nee Underwood) Richards was born June 25, 1957 to John and Virginia Underwood in Memphis, Tennessee. She was raised and lived most of her life in Gary, Indiana. Melody graduated from Emerson High School in 1975. She continued her studies and graduated from Indiana University with both a Bachelor's Degree in 1982 and Master's Degree in 1987 in Elementary Education. Melody worked for the Gary Community School Corporation for 35 years at Bethune and Drew Elementary Schools. Melody married Ronald L. Richards and to this union four children were born. She was preceded in death by her husband, her father, and brothers. On Monday August 10, 2020 Melody gave up this life for eternity. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving mother Virginia Underwood; two sons Donté Richards (Stephanie) of Rockford, IL and Aaron (Tatiana) Richards of Merrillville, IN; two daughters Latoya (Walter) Mabon of Portage, IN and Britney (Breon) Richards of Gary, IN. She also leaves to fondly cherish her memories 11 grandchildren, 3 brothers, 2 sisters and a host of other beloved family members and friends. Visitation for Melody will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. All services will be held at Guy & Allen Funeral Home, 2959 W. 11th Avenue, Gary, Indiana. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.