Melva Deann Harris age 44, passed away Thursday April 18, 2019. She was a graduate of Calumet High School class of 1993. Ms. Harris was a former employee of the Gary Community School System. Melva was preceded in death by husband Alfred Street, grandfather Rozell Williams and uncle Rozell Williams Jr. She is survived by her mother Barbara Harris, father Edward Harris, grandmother Rachel Williams, brothers Ryan Harris and Marcus Harris. Special nephew Rayvon Harris along with a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 from 10am until time of service. Funeral will take place at 11am at New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church 1917 Carolina Street Gary, Indiana. Bishop Norman Hairston Jr. Officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, Indiana
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019