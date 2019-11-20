Home

PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Portage
2700 Willowcreek Road
Portage, IN 46368
1-219-763-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Melva Jean Jensen Obituary
Melva Jean Jensen, age 85 of Valparaiso, slipped quietly and peacefully away from her earthly existence after a valiant fight with Alzheimer's. Jean finally succumbed on her own terms November 12, 2019.

Family and friends may gather at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service (2700 Willowcreek, Portage) on Saturday, November 23 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Michael Beeler officiating. At rest Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019
