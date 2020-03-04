|
Melvin E. Davis 72, departed this life on Sunday March 1, 2020. He was a graduate of Edison High School Class of 1965 and a graduate of Fisk University. Preceded in death by his father Elisha Davis Sr., stepfather, John Riley, brother Elisha Davis Jr., nephew Damion Wilson. He is survived by children Malik (Tomekia), Montara Davis; 1 Granddaughter Moira. Loving mother Lucille Riley, 4 Sisters JoAnn (Benjamin) Williams, Vernell Bradley, Sharon Haney, Sheretta Riley-Bryant, Stepbrother Carl Riley, Godmother Juanita Hooks, God brother Earl Hooks Jr. God sisters Pam and Lana Hooks; Special nephew and caregiver Kyron. Nephews Vincent, Kenyatta, Charles Jr. and Elisha III; Nieces Charius, Verneé, Kaletta, Kirby, Davriana and Shanee and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday March 6, 2020 9-1:00 p.m. Family hour 12-1:00 p.m. Funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. all services at St. Timothy Community Church 1600 W. 25th Rev. Dr. Rameen Jackson officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020