Melvin L. Mixon

Melvin L. Mixon Obituary
Melvin L. Mixon was born on November 29, 1953 in Gary, Indiana to proud parents, James (deceased) and Jessie Mixon. He departed this life on July 1, 2019. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1971. Melvin was a retired employee of US Steel, Gary Works. He was a very dedicated employee. He was a member of the United States Army Reserve, Rank of Sargent in the 308th Civil Affairs Group. Melvin is preceded in death by his father, James Mixon and brother, Gregory Mixon. Melvin leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Carolyn Mixon; 4 daughters: Antoinette (Anthony) Quarles, Michelle Mixon, Kimberly Mixon, and Casea Gordon; 2 sons: Jamell Smith and Nareshun Smith; mother, Jesse Mixon; 4 brothers: Curtis Mixon, James Mixon, Eugene (Marilyn) and Larry Mixon; 3 sisters: Linda Mixon, Patricia (Dierre) Glenn and Alma (Enisho) Payne; grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 10, 2019
