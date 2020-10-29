Melvin Miller

age 72, of Gary, IN, was laid to eternal rest Sunday, October 25, 2020. Melvin, a 1966 graduate of Froebel High School was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force prior to retiring from US Steel with over 30 years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife of almost 52 years, Anita Miller, his Mother and Father, (Boston and Susie Miller) and 2 brothers, (Derrick and Vincent Miller). He is survived by his loving daughter, Stephanie Miller and only grandchild, Jaden B. King. 3 sisters, Vanessa Williams of Phoenix, AZ, Cherie McDowell of Illinois, and Regina (Nigel) Rosborough of Gary, IN; 1 brother, Glenn Miller of Gary, IN; a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Instead of a funeral service, a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 31st from 2 - 7pm at Lakeside Lodge #47 Address: 3711 Pulaski St. East Chicago, IN. Social distancing and masks are required. Melvin will be privately laid to rest with his loving wife. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jaden's education fund.





