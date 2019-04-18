|
Melvin Pennington Sr. was born February 28, 1932 in Hurtsboro, Alabama to the late David Pennington Sr. and Minnie B. Pennington-Peterson. Melvin Sr. was the seventh out of eight children. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Missouri Missionary Baptist Church in Rutherford, Alabama. Then moved to Indiana where he joined St. James MB Church in Gary, Indiana. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Eloise Pennington; daughters, Eva (Charlie) Washington, Rosie Cobb, three sons; Melvin Jr.(Penny), James Pennington and Freddie (Linda) Pennington and stepson Kelvin Pennington, two god daughters Sharon Whitehead and Gwendolyn Redding, twelve grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; one loving and devoted sister Nancy E. Fields along with a favorite niece Evelyn Thomas and a host of other nephews, nieces family and friends. Visitation will take place Friday April 19, 2019 12pm-8pm family hour 6-8pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral service will be held Saturday April 20, 2019 11am at St. James Baptist Church 1333 W. 25th Ave. Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019