Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Pennington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Pennington Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melvin Pennington Sr. Obituary
Melvin Pennington Sr. was born February 28, 1932 in Hurtsboro, Alabama to the late David Pennington Sr. and Minnie B. Pennington-Peterson. Melvin Sr. was the seventh out of eight children. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Missouri Missionary Baptist Church in Rutherford, Alabama. Then moved to Indiana where he joined St. James MB Church in Gary, Indiana. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Eloise Pennington; daughters, Eva (Charlie) Washington, Rosie Cobb, three sons; Melvin Jr.(Penny), James Pennington and Freddie (Linda) Pennington and stepson Kelvin Pennington, two god daughters Sharon Whitehead and Gwendolyn Redding, twelve grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; one loving and devoted sister Nancy E. Fields along with a favorite niece Evelyn Thomas and a host of other nephews, nieces family and friends. Visitation will take place Friday April 19, 2019 12pm-8pm family hour 6-8pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral service will be held Saturday April 20, 2019 11am at St. James Baptist Church 1333 W. 25th Ave. Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now