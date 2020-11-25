1/1
Mentoria Nelson
Age 52, departed this life Friday, November 13, 2020. She graduated from Central High School Class of 1988. She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy Nelson Jr and Francine Nelson. She is survived by 2 loving brothers, Leroy (Tralonda) Nelson III and Ezra "Weasel" Nelson; 11 children, Lydia Wilson, Ashley Blackwell, Jahira Blackwell, Nahjae Blackwell, Leroy Blackwell, Jashua Blackwell, Keith Blackwell, George Blackwell, Alonte Blackwell, Andrew Blackwell and Moses Blackwell; 12 grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces nephews and cousins. Services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN. Viewing 9:00AM-11:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00AM.


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
