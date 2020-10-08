1/1
Mercedes Michel'le Carmen Jones
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mercedes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sunset: October 22, 1990 - Sunrise: September 29, 2020.Daughter of Michelle Harper & Phillip Jones.

Mercedes accepted Christ at an early age at Clark Road M.B.C.Mercedes was employed by Harper Video Production.Mercedes attended Calumet High School Class of 2009. She also attended Ivy Tech and Merrillville Beauty College.She was a loving devoted mother of two beautiful children Ziyare Rollins and Jordan Jones.Loving sister Alexis Wood.Her mother Michelle Harper went public to tell Mercedes testimony. The Mercedes story became very well known all over the world. Her journey and testimony became well known as

#TEAMLAYLAY. Wake: Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12:00pm-6:00pmFamily Hour 4:00pm-6:00pm

Life International Church 416 E. Ridge Road. Gary, IN .Funeral: Saturday, October 10, 2020.Viewing 10:00am Funeral 11:00am all services at Life International Church 416 E. Ridge Road. Gary, IN . Professional Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Wake
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Life International Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Life International Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Life International Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
Life International Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved