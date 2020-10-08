Sunset: October 22, 1990 - Sunrise: September 29, 2020.Daughter of Michelle Harper & Phillip Jones.



Mercedes accepted Christ at an early age at Clark Road M.B.C.Mercedes was employed by Harper Video Production.Mercedes attended Calumet High School Class of 2009. She also attended Ivy Tech and Merrillville Beauty College.She was a loving devoted mother of two beautiful children Ziyare Rollins and Jordan Jones.Loving sister Alexis Wood.Her mother Michelle Harper went public to tell Mercedes testimony. The Mercedes story became very well known all over the world. Her journey and testimony became well known as



#TEAMLAYLAY. Wake: Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12:00pm-6:00pmFamily Hour 4:00pm-6:00pm



Life International Church 416 E. Ridge Road. Gary, IN .Funeral: Saturday, October 10, 2020.Viewing 10:00am Funeral 11:00am all services at Life International Church 416 E. Ridge Road. Gary, IN . Professional Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





