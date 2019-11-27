|
|
was born October 7, 1975 in Gary, Indiana to Michael A. LaBroi Sr. and Gloria LaBroi Smith. He exchanged time for eternity on November 12, 2019 in Wichita, KS. "Mike" as he was affectionately called was loved by so many. He was always first to give and last to ask. He is survived by his wife Montsho LaBroi; parents Michael A. (Rhonda) Labroi Sr. and Gloria LaBroi-Smith. Children YoHinace LaBroi, Malachi Singletary LaBroi, Kedar and Nalah LaBroi, Armani LaBroi and Justin Roberts. Siblings Les ( Tashika)LaBroi, Lia (Randy) LaBroi Gross, Parrish LaBroi, Terryl (Talisha) White, Joey (Shonnetta) White, LaDria (Kevin ) Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Visitation Saturday December 7, 2019 from 9a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019