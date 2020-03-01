Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325

Michael A. Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael A. Thomas Obituary
Michael A. Thomas was born January 3, 1956 at Camp Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. He graduated from Horace Mann High School and was employed prison guard for several companies in the state of Indiana. Michael was preceded in death by his loving parents William C. & Dorothy M. Thomas and his son Michael A. Thomas Jr. Michael leaves to mourn his passing his siblings: Deborah (Michael) Holloway, Mahlon (Crystal) Thomas and DeAnna (Michael) Marcus, three grandchildren, several aunts,uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other friends. Visitation, Saturday March 7, 2020 from 9-11:00a.m. with Home going services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Ave., Gary, In 46404. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -