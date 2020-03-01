|
Michael A. Thomas was born January 3, 1956 at Camp Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. He graduated from Horace Mann High School and was employed prison guard for several companies in the state of Indiana. Michael was preceded in death by his loving parents William C. & Dorothy M. Thomas and his son Michael A. Thomas Jr. Michael leaves to mourn his passing his siblings: Deborah (Michael) Holloway, Mahlon (Crystal) Thomas and DeAnna (Michael) Marcus, three grandchildren, several aunts,uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other friends. Visitation, Saturday March 7, 2020 from 9-11:00a.m. with Home going services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Ave., Gary, In 46404. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020