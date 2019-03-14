Home

Michael Anthony Guin age 56 of Gary,In passed away on March 6, 2019. He was born in Gary, Indiana to the late Robert Guin and Claudine McGill-Guin. He was a graduate of West Side High School Class of 1981 and attended DeVry Institute Chicago, IL and later the Gary Career Center. He operated and owned his own Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Company until failing health problems. He leaves to mourn his death one sister, Renee Dennis, one brother, Greg Luckett of Michigan City, IN, one aunt, Lydia Grant of Chicago, IL, one niece Keyanna Jeter of Gary, IN, five nephews, Eric Jeter of Gary, IN, Isaiah (Andrianna), Justin, Isaac Moore, and Daniel Luckett-Moore all of Michigan City, IN, three great nieces, four great nephews and a host of cousins and other relatives.Visitation, Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 West 15th Avenue, Gary, Indiana. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Pastor De'Wan M. Bynum officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019
