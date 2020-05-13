Michael Bonds
1959 - 2020
was born February 17, 1959 to Otha and Emma Lou Bonds in Haywood County, TN. He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters: Ebone (Rashadd) Humes and Dena-Lane Bonds (Ransford); mother, Emma Lou Graves; two sisters: Brenda McKinnie and Vearndall (Willie) Stitts; two brothers: Willie (Melanie) Forrest and Roger (Kim) Graves; four grandchildren and a very special friend, Drindle Howard. Visitation: View & Go- Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.



Published in Post-Tribune on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
May 13, 2020
