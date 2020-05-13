was born February 17, 1959 to Otha and Emma Lou Bonds in Haywood County, TN. He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters: Ebone (Rashadd) Humes and Dena-Lane Bonds (Ransford); mother, Emma Lou Graves; two sisters: Brenda McKinnie and Vearndall (Willie) Stitts; two brothers: Willie (Melanie) Forrest and Roger (Kim) Graves; four grandchildren and a very special friend, Drindle Howard. Visitation: View & Go- Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 13, 2020.