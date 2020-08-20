1/1
Michael Guyton
Michael Cornelius Guyton, was born April 11th 1952 In Gary Indiana. He passed away Friday August 14, 2020 at Methodist Southlake Hospital. Michael graduated from Lew Wallace High School class of 1970 where he played football. He was employed at U.S. Steel where he worked for many years until he retired in 2011. Visitation, Saturday, August 21, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m. with funeral to follow at 2:00p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.Pastor Sam Williams officiating.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
1 entry
August 19, 2020
Good friend .RIP.
Scarlet Ledbetter
Coworker
