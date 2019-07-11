|
Michael J. Dillard was born on February 24, 1966 to Ernest & Mary Dillard in Beckley, WV. In 1970, Michael and his family relocated to Gary, IN. Michael was skilled in many areas. He was most recently employed with Divine Owens Electronics Recycling. With such a deep set of skills, Michael was always a great resource to many. He is survived by his loving mother, Mary Dillard; maternal grandmother, Ruby Clark; four caring children, Pastor Monté (Tina) Dillard, Sr., Myhia Dillard, Michael J. Dillard, Jr. & Passhun A. Dillard; five siblings, Felicia (Arlanders), Fatima (Mooney), Arthur (Nicole), Kelvin & Michelle; six grandchildren and a host of family & friends. Services for Michael J. Dillard will be Saturday July 13, 2019 Wake at 9:30am & Service at 11:00am at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 2307 Rhode Island St. Gary, IN 46407. Bishop Sieon Roberts Senior Pastor, Pastor Monté Dillard, Sr. Officiating. Professional services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 11, 2019