Beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle Michael J. Gregory (71) left this life to live eternally with his Lord and Savior on February 13, 2019 near his home in McDonough, Georgia. A native of Gary, IN, Michael was a proud graduate of Roosevelt High School-Class of 1967 and served 32 years on the Gary Fire Department, retiring in 2008 as Chief Fire Investigator. He was a Vietnam War veteran and bravely defended his country as a member of the United States Air Force 377th Security Police at Tan Son Nhut AFB. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Sr. and Doddie Gregory, and brothers Arthur "June" Jr., Charles, Chester, and George Gregory. He leaves to cherish wonderful memories his devoted wife Rea (nee Ambrose) of McDonough, Georgia; brothers Caesar (Willa) of Apple Valley, CA and Willie "Russell" (Brenda) of Gary, IN; daughters Cherese (Gary, IN) and Colette (Chicago, IL); and son Michael A. Gregory (Gary, IN) as well as a host of beloved family and friends. Visitation and funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home in Conyers, GA. Interment in the Georgia National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in Gary, IN this spring.