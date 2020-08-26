Michael "Mickey" Jerome Brown, Sr., age 68 passed in Waukegan,IL on August 16? after a lingering illness.Formerly of Yazoo City, MS Michael also lived in Indiana and Mississippi for several years. A graduate of Tougaloo College, in Jackson, MS, Mickey earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology and joined the distinguished brotherhood of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He was the proud father of eight children: Maurice Kimbrough, Nicole, Tomishia, Valone , April, Devin, Alexis and Michael Brown, Jr. All services will be held at the Manuel Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace", 421 West 5?th Avenue in Gary, IN on Saturday, August 29, 2020. The visitation begins at 12 noon and will end at 2pm. The funeral service will begin at 2PM. The family welcomes all visitors and thanks you in advance for your love, support and prayers. Mickey was truly blessed by God during his 68 years of life. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and dear friend to many. His precious memories will always be cherished by his wife, Debra Brown, eight children: Maurice (Keisha) Kimbrough, Michael Jerome Brown, Jr., and Valone Brown of MS; Nicole (Wallace) Jordan of IN; Tomishia Brown, April Brown, and Devin Brown of GA; and Alexis Brown of AR. He will be missed dearly by his sisters: Yvonne McMurtry of IL, Mary Ann Ezzeh of MS, and Cathy (Gregory) Cobb of AL; brothers: Noel Brown and Calvin Brown of MS; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered by his special son and music buddy, Eyuless Palmer of GA, close brother-in-law, Willie Hawkins, of MS, and a host of other relatives and friends.





