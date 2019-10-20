Michael Sipich, age 64 of Hobart, IN passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born on September 10, 1955 in Valparaiso, IN to John and Ida (Herren) Sipich.



Mike is survived by his wife, Pam (Jackson) Sipich; sons, Michael (Jessica) Sipich, Steven Sipich and stepson, Michael (Amanda Kelley) Boyll; daughter, Michell (David) Haskin; grandchildren, Ellenora Sipich, Abragaea, Aurabella and Airalilli Haskin and Ava, Liam, Nylah and Kasey Boyll; brothers, Denny Forrester, Randy Sullivan and Eddie Sullivan; sisters, Cherry Garwood, Pepi Kieffner. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Sharon and Carolyn.



Mike was an avid golfer and played in the thursday night leagues at the Brassie. He loved riding his Harley Davidson, was a talented musician and played in a band called Inspector Nectar. Mike enjoyed traveling and was involved in many sports and loved to be outdoors. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Burial to take place at McCool Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the funeral home.



Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019