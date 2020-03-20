|
Michael T. Davis Jr. age 52 went home to be with the Lord on March 06, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Michael Davis Sr and 1 daughter Kiana Davis. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Toni Davis, loving mother Ruby Moore-Howard, 12 children, 14 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. His visitation will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN 46408. His funeral service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00 am visitation will be at 10:00 am at Miracle Temple Church of God In Christ 4709 E. 13th Ave Gary, IN 46403
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 20, 2020