Michael V. Emanuel, age 65 of Raymore, MO passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1954 in Chicago, IL to Wilbert J. and Mary (Sample) Emanuel.
Michael is survived by his life partner, Susan Hickman of Raymore, MO; daughter, Michelle Emanuel-Johnson (Jeff) of Blue Springs, MO; son Michael V. Emanuel II (Sasha) of Indianapolis, IN; son Wilbert J. Emanuel III of Dayton, IN; three granddaughters, Danielle Deshazor (fiancée Marques) of Greensboro, NC, Marlee Hayslett, of Blue Springs, MO, Michaela Emanuel of Indianapolis, IN; four grandsons, Robert Hayslett Jr. of Blue Springs, MO, Layden Adair of Indianapolis, IN, Masen Emanuel of Dayton, IN, Peyton Johnson of Blue Springs, MO. He was preceded in death by Father, Wilbert J. Emanuel; Mother, Mary B. Emanuel and Brother, Bert J. Emanuel.
Michael graduated in 1972 from Gary Roosevelt High School and then attended Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN. After his time at Purdue, he began his 40-year career in the pharmaceutical industry within the Eli Lilly Tippecanoe Labs. He also worked for Catalent (formerly Aptuit) in Quality Assurance through his retirement in 2018. Michael loved music, motorcycles and his relationships with his family and friends. He was the positive source for his family, and throughout his life dedicated himself to supporting them in all their endeavors.
Services for Michael will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:00pm at Duane E. Harvey Funeral Directors, 9100 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kanas City, MO 64138. Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.duaneharveyfuneraldirectors.com/obituary/michael-emanuel
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.