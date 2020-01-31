Home

Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Temple COGIC
3711 Pennsylvania Ave.
East Chicago, IN
Elder Michael Wayne Moore Sr. passed away on January 27, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories three children, Michael W. Moore Jr., Marcus W. Moore, and Seretha S. Lovett; four granddaughters, one grandson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Faith Temple COGIC, 3711 Pennsylvania Ave., East Chicago, Indiana 46312 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2:00pm - 8:00pm. Family hour 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020
