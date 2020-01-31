|
Elder Michael Wayne Moore Sr. passed away on January 27, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories three children, Michael W. Moore Jr., Marcus W. Moore, and Seretha S. Lovett; four granddaughters, one grandson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Faith Temple COGIC, 3711 Pennsylvania Ave., East Chicago, Indiana 46312 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2:00pm - 8:00pm. Family hour 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020